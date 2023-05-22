Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) last year’s performance of -2.57% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On May 19, 2023, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) opened at $126.50, lower -0.44% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $127.29 and dropped to $125.105 before settling in for the closing price of $126.21. Price fluctuations for EA have ranged from $108.53 to $142.79 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 7.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -3.80% at the time writing. With a float of $272.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $276.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 12900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +75.36, operating margin of +21.05, and the pretax margin is +17.86.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Electronic Arts Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 94.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 11, was worth 1,256,629. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $125.66, taking the stock ownership to the 58,723 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 11, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 1,000 for $126.70, making the entire transaction worth $126,695. This insider now owns 15,899 shares in total.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.31) by $0.47. This company achieved a net margin of +10.80 while generating a return on equity of 10.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.58% during the next five years compared to -2.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Electronic Arts Inc. (EA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.87, a number that is poised to hit 1.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Looking closely at Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA), its last 5-days average volume was 2.41 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.16.

During the past 100 days, Electronic Arts Inc.’s (EA) raw stochastic average was set at 77.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 41.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 10.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $122.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $123.29. However, in the short run, Electronic Arts Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $126.93. Second resistance stands at $128.20. The third major resistance level sits at $129.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $124.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $123.83. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $122.56.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) Key Stats

There are currently 274,228K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 34.61 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,426 M according to its annual income of 802,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,874 M and its income totaled -12,000 K.