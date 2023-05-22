Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) volume exceeds 3.1 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on May 19, 2023, with Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) stock priced at $165.35, down -0.82% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $166.72 and dropped to $161.52 before settling in for the closing price of $163.72. ENPH’s price has ranged from $152.15 to $339.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 52.10% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 170.30%. With a float of $133.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $136.69 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2821 employees.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of Enphase Energy Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 549,022. In this transaction VP, Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 3,500 shares at a rate of $156.86, taking the stock ownership to the 99,043 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 26, when Company’s Director bought 32,900 for $166.88, making the entire transaction worth $5,490,467. This insider now owns 32,900 shares in total.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.37 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 170.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.86% during the next five years compared to 86.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Enphase Energy Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.39, a number that is poised to hit 1.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH)

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) saw its 5-day average volume 3.05 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 8.48.

During the past 100 days, Enphase Energy Inc.’s (ENPH) raw stochastic average was set at 7.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $190.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $250.64. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $165.55 in the near term. At $168.74, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $170.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $160.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $158.34. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $155.15.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 22.44 billion, the company has a total of 137,044K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,331 M while annual income is 397,360 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 726,020 K while its latest quarter income was 146,870 K.