ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 5.54 million

On May 19, 2023, ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) opened at $0.98, higher 16.85% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.10 and dropped to $0.95 before settling in for the closing price of $0.94. Price fluctuations for GWH have ranged from $0.75 to $5.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 83.70% at the time writing. With a float of $84.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $154.12 million.

The firm has a total of 271 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -197.20, operating margin of -11800.00, and the pretax margin is -8721.36.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ESS Tech Inc. is 5.30%, while institutional ownership is 39.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 4,012. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $1.60, taking the stock ownership to the 31,986 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $1.65, making the entire transaction worth $8,250. This insider now owns 583,821 shares in total.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -8721.36 while generating a return on equity of -45.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 681.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ESS Tech Inc. (GWH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 111.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ESS Tech Inc. (GWH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ESS Tech Inc., GWH], we can find that recorded value of 6.72 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, ESS Tech Inc.’s (GWH) raw stochastic average was set at 19.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 159.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 105.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1154, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.7252. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1500. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2000. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3000. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0000, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9000. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8500.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Key Stats

There are currently 154,367K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 145.30 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 890 K according to its annual income of -77,970 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 370 K and its income totaled -21,900 K.