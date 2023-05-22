Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 0.12%

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) on May 19, 2023, started off the session at the price of $49.87, soaring 0.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $50.04 and dropped to $49.51 before settling in for the closing price of $49.38. Within the past 52 weeks, AQUA’s price has moved between $30.44 and $52.30.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 6.80% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 40.30%. With a float of $120.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $122.21 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.99, operating margin of +7.79, and the pretax margin is +3.99.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Pollution & Treatment Controls industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 103.31%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 08, was worth 10,420. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 200 shares at a rate of $52.10, taking the stock ownership to the 127,001 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 6,494 for $50.35, making the entire transaction worth $326,997. This insider now owns 127,001 shares in total.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.22) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +4.16 while generating a return on equity of 11.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 96.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) Trading Performance Indicators

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 70.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.63, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) saw its 5-day average volume 1.56 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.96.

During the past 100 days, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s (AQUA) raw stochastic average was set at 80.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.87. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $49.94 in the near term. At $50.26, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $50.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $49.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.20. The third support level lies at $48.88 if the price breaches the second support level.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.04 billion based on 122,370K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,737 M and income totals 72,200 K. The company made 477,800 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 10,630 K in sales during its previous quarter.