First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) last year’s performance of -20.82% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) kicked off on May 19, 2023, at the price of $6.23, up 0.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.32 and dropped to $6.15 before settling in for the closing price of $6.16. Over the past 52 weeks, AG has traded in a range of $5.53-$9.81.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 100.00%. With a float of $271.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $274.49 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +1.45, operating margin of -8.27, and the pretax margin is -9.84.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Silver Industry. The insider ownership of First Majestic Silver Corp. is 2.32%, while institutional ownership is 36.52%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.01) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -18.31 while generating a return on equity of -8.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 100.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 46.80% during the next five years compared to -33.08% drop over the previous five years of trading.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at First Majestic Silver Corp.’s (AG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

Looking closely at First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG), its last 5-days average volume was 3.62 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 6.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, First Majestic Silver Corp.’s (AG) raw stochastic average was set at 18.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.80. However, in the short run, First Majestic Silver Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.30. Second resistance stands at $6.39. The third major resistance level sits at $6.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.05. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.96.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.70 billion has total of 274,480K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 624,220 K in contrast with the sum of -114,280 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 156,950 K and last quarter income was -100,660 K.