Flex Ltd. (FLEX) is expecting 2.40% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) on May 19, 2023, started off the session at the price of $24.38, soaring 0.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.43 and dropped to $23.96 before settling in for the closing price of $24.19. Within the past 52 weeks, FLEX’s price has moved between $13.63 and $25.12.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 1.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 60.00%. With a float of $450.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $452.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 172648 employees.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Electronic Components industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Flex Ltd. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 101.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 206,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $20.60, taking the stock ownership to the 29,309 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 1,512 for $21.95, making the entire transaction worth $33,185. This insider now owns 18,266 shares in total.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.47) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.56% during the next five years compared to 27.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 89.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.72, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Flex Ltd. (FLEX)

Looking closely at Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX), its last 5-days average volume was 5.25 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, Flex Ltd.’s (FLEX) raw stochastic average was set at 85.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.74. However, in the short run, Flex Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.50. Second resistance stands at $24.70. The third major resistance level sits at $24.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.76. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.56.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 10.91 billion based on 451,081K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 30,346 M and income totals 793,000 K. The company made 7,477 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 142,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.