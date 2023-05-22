Gold Fields Limited (GFI) soared 0.99 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On May 19, 2023, Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) opened at $15.26, higher 0.99% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.505 and dropped to $15.07 before settling in for the closing price of $15.14. Price fluctuations for GFI have ranged from $7.03 to $17.78 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 9.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -10.00% at the time writing. With a float of $858.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $891.30 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6364 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.21, operating margin of +32.82, and the pretax margin is +26.91.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +16.59 while generating a return on equity of 17.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.50% during the next five years compared to 86.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Gold Fields Limited (GFI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 43.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.80

Technical Analysis of Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

The latest stats from [Gold Fields Limited, GFI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.52 million was inferior to 5.7 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Gold Fields Limited’s (GFI) raw stochastic average was set at 71.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.86. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.51. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.72. The third major resistance level sits at $15.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.85. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.64.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Key Stats

There are currently 893,528K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 13.62 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,287 M according to its annual income of 711,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 640,100 K and its income totaled -360,800 K.