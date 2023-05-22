GSIT (GSI Technology Inc.) climbed 1.35 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) kicked off on May 19, 2023, at the price of $6.59, up 1.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.30 and dropped to $5.55 before settling in for the closing price of $5.92. Over the past 52 weeks, GSIT has traded in a range of $1.45-$7.30.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was -7.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 25.90%. With a float of $18.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.62 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 180 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.55, operating margin of -53.24, and the pretax margin is -52.56.

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of GSI Technology Inc. is 30.96%, while institutional ownership is 22.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 17,946. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,051 shares at a rate of $3.55, taking the stock ownership to the 52,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Director bought 1,350 for $3.60, making the entire transaction worth $4,858. This insider now owns 1,350 shares in total.

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -53.81 while generating a return on equity of -27.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -22.31% drop over the previous five years of trading.

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at GSI Technology Inc.’s (GSIT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65

Technical Analysis of GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.68 million, its volume of 28.81 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.82.

During the past 100 days, GSI Technology Inc.’s (GSIT) raw stochastic average was set at 77.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 478.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 206.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.28. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.02 in the near term. At $8.03, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.53. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.52.

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 146.10 million has total of 24,685K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 33,380 K in contrast with the sum of -16,370 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,450 K and last quarter income was -4,810 K.