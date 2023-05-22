Investors finally get a glimpse of Morgan Stanley (MS) volume hitting the figure of 11.18 million.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) on May 19, 2023, started off the session at the price of $83.79, plunging -2.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $84.42 and dropped to $82.23 before settling in for the closing price of $84.49. Within the past 52 weeks, MS’s price has moved between $72.05 and $100.99.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 8.60% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -23.40%. With a float of $1.31 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.65 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 82000 employees.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Morgan Stanley is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 63.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15, was worth 607,198. In this transaction Deputy Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 7,320 shares at a rate of $82.95, taking the stock ownership to the 96,484 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 03, when Company’s Director sold 4,535 for $87.11, making the entire transaction worth $395,021. This insider now owns 98,110 shares in total.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +16.71 while generating a return on equity of 10.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 45.30 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.87% during the next five years compared to 10.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Trading Performance Indicators

Morgan Stanley (MS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.82, a number that is poised to hit 1.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) saw its 5-day average volume 7.33 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 7.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.00.

During the past 100 days, Morgan Stanley’s (MS) raw stochastic average was set at 3.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $86.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $88.20. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $83.70 in the near term. At $85.15, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $85.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $81.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $80.77. The third support level lies at $79.32 if the price breaches the second support level.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 141.11 billion based on 1,670,114K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 53,668 M and income totals 11,029 M. The company made 14,517 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,980 M in sales during its previous quarter.