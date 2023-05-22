Investors must take note of American Airlines Group Inc.’s (AAL) performance last week, which was 5.71%.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) kicked off on May 19, 2023, at the price of $15.07, down -1.53% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.09 and dropped to $14.625 before settling in for the closing price of $15.05. Over the past 52 weeks, AAL has traded in a range of $11.65-$18.22.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 2.80% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 106.30%. With a float of $642.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $652.00 million.

In an organization with 129700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.45, operating margin of +3.68, and the pretax margin is +0.38.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Airlines Industry. The insider ownership of American Airlines Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 55.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15, was worth 27,495. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,950 shares at a rate of $14.10, taking the stock ownership to the 29,736 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s Director sold 2,000 for $13.88, making the entire transaction worth $27,768. This insider now owns 31,686 shares in total.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.05) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +0.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 106.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at American Airlines Group Inc.’s (AAL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.64, a number that is poised to hit 1.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 21.94 million. That was inferior than the volume of 25.49 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, American Airlines Group Inc.’s (AAL) raw stochastic average was set at 47.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.29. However, in the short run, American Airlines Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.06. Second resistance stands at $15.31. The third major resistance level sits at $15.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.38. The third support level lies at $14.13 if the price breaches the second support level.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.83 billion has total of 652,900K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 48,971 M in contrast with the sum of 127,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 12,189 M and last quarter income was 10,000 K.