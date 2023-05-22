Investors must take note of Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (XOM) performance last week, which was 0.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) kicked off on May 19, 2023, at the price of $106.57, up 0.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $107.05 and dropped to $105.82 before settling in for the closing price of $105.77. Over the past 52 weeks, XOM has traded in a range of $80.69-$119.92.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 10.90% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 146.40%. With a float of $4.02 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.10 billion.

In an organization with 62000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.84, operating margin of +16.35, and the pretax margin is +19.42.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated Industry. The insider ownership of Exxon Mobil Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 59.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01, was worth 290,288. In this transaction Vice President of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $116.11, taking the stock ownership to the 29,272 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s Vice President sold 2,500 for $115.50, making the entire transaction worth $288,750. This insider now owns 31,772 shares in total.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.59) by $0.24. This company achieved a net margin of +13.92 while generating a return on equity of 30.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 146.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.74% during the next five years compared to 32.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (XOM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 14.77, a number that is poised to hit 2.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 13.59 million. That was inferior than the volume of 16.38 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.52.

During the past 100 days, Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (XOM) raw stochastic average was set at 37.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $110.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $106.18. However, in the short run, Exxon Mobil Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $106.93. Second resistance stands at $107.61. The third major resistance level sits at $108.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $105.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $105.15. The third support level lies at $104.47 if the price breaches the second support level.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 427.63 billion has total of 4,042,985K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 413,680 M in contrast with the sum of 55,740 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 86,564 M and last quarter income was 11,430 M.