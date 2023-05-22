Investors must take note of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s (HMY) performance last week, which was -5.49%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) on May 19, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.85, plunging -0.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.95 and dropped to $4.78 before settling in for the closing price of $4.83. Within the past 52 weeks, HMY’s price has moved between $1.93 and $5.43.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 17.20% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -120.80%. With a float of $432.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $617.00 million.

In an organization with 37609 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.05, operating margin of +19.23, and the pretax margin is -2.66.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Gold industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is 15.10%, while institutional ownership is 36.00%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -2.50 while generating a return on equity of -3.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -120.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.05

Technical Analysis of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.58 million. That was better than the volume of 4.29 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s (HMY) raw stochastic average was set at 75.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.46. However, in the short run, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.92. Second resistance stands at $5.02. The third major resistance level sits at $5.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.68. The third support level lies at $4.58 if the price breaches the second support level.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.05 billion based on 618,072K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,806 M and income totals -69,220 K. The company made 4,998 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 77,857 K in sales during its previous quarter.