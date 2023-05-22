Investors must take note of WISeKey International Holding AG’s (WKEY) performance last week, which was 58.99%.

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) kicked off on May 19, 2023, at the price of $2.30, up 50.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.17 and dropped to $2.25 before settling in for the closing price of $2.30. Over the past 52 weeks, WKEY has traded in a range of $1.18-$4.18.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales slided by -6.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 74.10%. With a float of $4.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.30 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.41, operating margin of -57.91, and the pretax margin is -54.78.

WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -33.71 while generating a return on equity of -26.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at WISeKey International Holding AG’s (WKEY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.50

Technical Analysis of WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY)

The latest stats from [WISeKey International Holding AG, WKEY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.88 million was superior to 0.39 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, WISeKey International Holding AG’s (WKEY) raw stochastic average was set at 71.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 193.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 94.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.10. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.33. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.21. The third major resistance level sits at $6.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.37. The third support level lies at $0.49 if the price breaches the second support level.

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 34.71 million has total of 14,824K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 23,810 K in contrast with the sum of -27,480 K annual income.