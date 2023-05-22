Search
Sana Meer
KGC (Kinross Gold Corporation) climbed 0.78 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on May 19, 2023, with Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) stock priced at $5.13, up 0.78% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.165 and dropped to $4.97 before settling in for the closing price of $5.11. KGC’s price has ranged from $3.00 to $5.57 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 0.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -86.10%. With a float of $1.21 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.22 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 8970 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.85, operating margin of +10.08, and the pretax margin is +3.09.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Kinross Gold Corporation is 0.27%, while institutional ownership is 69.90%.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +0.92 while generating a return on equity of 0.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -86.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Kinross Gold Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 14.98 million, its volume of 14.21 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Kinross Gold Corporation’s (KGC) raw stochastic average was set at 80.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.15. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.22 in the near term. At $5.29, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.90. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.83.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.27 billion, the company has a total of 1,227,563K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,455 M while annual income is -605,200 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 929,300 K while its latest quarter income was 90,200 K.

