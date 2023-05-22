Last month’s performance of -0.43% for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is certainly impressive

On May 19, 2023, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) opened at $11.73,. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.82 and dropped to $11.665 before settling in for the closing price of $11.71. Price fluctuations for PBR have ranged from $8.88 to $16.04 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 17.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 76.60% at the time writing. With a float of $4.20 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.52 billion.

In an organization with 45149 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.25, operating margin of +43.25, and the pretax margin is +42.68.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is 39.80%, while institutional ownership is 23.40%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.91) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +29.37 while generating a return on equity of 50.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 76.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 22.62 million. That was inferior than the volume of 22.8 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s (PBR) raw stochastic average was set at 47.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.94. However, in the short run, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.80. Second resistance stands at $11.89. The third major resistance level sits at $11.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.58. The third support level lies at $11.49 if the price breaches the second support level.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Key Stats

There are currently 6,522,101K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 72.81 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 124,474 M according to its annual income of 36,623 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 26,771 M and its income totaled 7,341 M.