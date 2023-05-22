Last month’s performance of -27.06% for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) is certainly impressive

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) on May 19, 2023, started off the session at the price of $17.49, plunging -5.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.53 and dropped to $16.38 before settling in for the closing price of $17.46. Within the past 52 weeks, MODG’s price has moved between $16.80 and $25.96.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 30.70% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -55.20%. With a float of $152.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $185.20 million.

In an organization with 32000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Leisure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 80.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 181,200. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $18.12, taking the stock ownership to the 862,959 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $17.93, making the entire transaction worth $179,300. This insider now owns 872,959 shares in total.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.16) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.60% during the next five years compared to 10.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) Trading Performance Indicators

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.05 million. That was better than the volume of 1.83 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.87.

During the past 100 days, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s (MODG) raw stochastic average was set at 1.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.40. However, in the short run, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.23. Second resistance stands at $17.95. The third major resistance level sits at $18.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.65. The third support level lies at $14.93 if the price breaches the second support level.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.24 billion based on 185,603K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,996 M and income totals 157,900 K. The company made 1,167 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 25,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.