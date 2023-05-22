Last month’s performance of -3.73% for Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) is certainly impressive

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) kicked off on May 19, 2023, at the price of $18.52, down -0.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.53 and dropped to $18.125 before settling in for the closing price of $18.38. Over the past 52 weeks, KIM has traded in a range of $17.34-$23.80.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 7.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -90.00%. With a float of $605.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $615.86 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 639 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.04, operating margin of +33.12, and the pretax margin is +2.56.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Kimco Realty Corporation is 2.24%, while institutional ownership is 96.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 199,351. In this transaction Director of this company sold 9,630 shares at a rate of $20.70, taking the stock ownership to the 212,424 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 14, when Company’s sold 11,500,000 for $26.18, making the entire transaction worth $301,070,000. This insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in total.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.2) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of +7.17 while generating a return on equity of 1.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -90.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Kimco Realty Corporation’s (KIM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM)

The latest stats from [Kimco Realty Corporation, KIM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.51 million was inferior to 4.6 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Kimco Realty Corporation’s (KIM) raw stochastic average was set at 16.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.55. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.52. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.73. The third major resistance level sits at $18.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.92. The third support level lies at $17.71 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.39 billion has total of 619,892K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,728 M in contrast with the sum of 125,980 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 442,890 K and last quarter income was 289,760 K.