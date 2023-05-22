Last month’s performance of 7.02% for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on May 19, 2023, with Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) stock priced at $26.99, down -4.66% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.03 and dropped to $25.61 before settling in for the closing price of $27.03. SIX’s price has ranged from $16.83 to $31.29 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -14.20%. With a float of $81.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.21 million.

In an organization with 1450 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.86, operating margin of +27.92, and the pretax margin is +14.76.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The insider ownership of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 99.72%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 10, was worth 133,125. In this transaction CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $26.62, taking the stock ownership to the 82,237 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER bought 5,250 for $21.40, making the entire transaction worth $112,349. This insider now owns 59,675 shares in total.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.84 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.07% during the next five years compared to -9.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.47 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.8 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.29.

During the past 100 days, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s (SIX) raw stochastic average was set at 42.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.98. However, in the short run, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $26.66. Second resistance stands at $27.56. The third major resistance level sits at $28.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.72. The third support level lies at $23.82 if the price breaches the second support level.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.25 billion, the company has a total of 83,284K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,358 M while annual income is 108,930 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 142,190 K while its latest quarter income was -69,860 K.