Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) to new highs

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) on May 19, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.93, plunging -1.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.94 and dropped to $4.80 before settling in for the closing price of $4.90. Within the past 52 weeks, ARR’s price has moved between $4.38 and $7.98.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -7.80%. With a float of $130.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $184.59 million.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Mortgage industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 52.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 22, was worth 194,313. In this transaction Co-CEO and President of this company sold 33,378 shares at a rate of $5.82, taking the stock ownership to the 193,476 shares.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.27) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -20.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.36% during the next five years compared to -20.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Trading Performance Indicators

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.71, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR)

Looking closely at ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR), its last 5-days average volume was 4.12 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 6.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s (ARR) raw stochastic average was set at 5.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.75. However, in the short run, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.91. Second resistance stands at $4.99. The third major resistance level sits at $5.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.71. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.63.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 958.02 million based on 195,513K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 228,430 K and income totals -229,930 K. The company made 118,240 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -31,360 K in sales during its previous quarter.