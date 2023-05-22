Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) to new highs

On May 19, 2023, Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) opened at $26.584, higher 15.26% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.952 and dropped to $16.00 before settling in for the closing price of $0.18. Price fluctuations for BHG have ranged from $0.13 to $2.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -46.20% at the time writing. With a float of $593.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $629.46 million.

The firm has a total of 2840 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Healthcare Plans industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bright Health Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 72.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 10, was worth 2,159. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 5,836 shares at a rate of $0.37, taking the stock ownership to the 79,420 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s CEO & President sold 394,896 for $0.40, making the entire transaction worth $157,958. This insider now owns 210,318 shares in total.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.09) by -$0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -46.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bright Health Group Inc., BHG], we can find that recorded value of 16.25 million was better than the volume posted last year of 4.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Bright Health Group Inc.’s (BHG) raw stochastic average was set at 8.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 217.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 160.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2129, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8378. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2969. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3854. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4338. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1600, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1116. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0231.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) Key Stats

There are currently 636,146K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 114.83 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,412 M according to its annual income of -1,456 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 756,340 K and its income totaled -175,010 K.