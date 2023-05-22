Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) to new highs

Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: DERM) on May 19, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.03, soaring 33.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.90 and dropped to $1.03 before settling in for the closing price of $1.03. Within the past 52 weeks, DERM’s price has moved between $1.02 and $4.50.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 60.90%. With a float of $5.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.73 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 80 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.23, operating margin of -37.35, and the pretax margin is -40.13.

Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Journey Medical Corporation is 22.60%, while institutional ownership is 16.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 32,665. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 24,377 shares at a rate of $1.34, taking the stock ownership to the 2,148,153 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s President & CEO sold 20,000 for $1.25, making the entire transaction worth $25,000. This insider now owns 2,172,530 shares in total.

Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.47) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -40.22 while generating a return on equity of -100.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: DERM) Trading Performance Indicators

Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Journey Medical Corporation (DERM)

Looking closely at Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: DERM), its last 5-days average volume was 0.14 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 29036.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Journey Medical Corporation’s (DERM) raw stochastic average was set at 20.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 178.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 129.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5166, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1448. However, in the short run, Journey Medical Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.8433. Second resistance stands at $2.3067. The third major resistance level sits at $2.7133. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9733, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5667. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1033.

Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: DERM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 12.30 million based on 17,834K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 73,670 K and income totals -29,630 K. The company made 15,970 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -10,640 K in sales during its previous quarter.