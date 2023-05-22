Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) 20 Days SMA touches 8.25%: The odds favor the bear

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) on May 19, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.96, soaring 4.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.04 and dropped to $2.895 before settling in for the closing price of $2.89. Within the past 52 weeks, LXRX’s price has moved between $1.31 and $3.79.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -72.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -2.10%. With a float of $186.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $189.01 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 135 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -207.19, operating margin of -72489.21, and the pretax margin is -73341.01.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 82.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01, was worth 40,434,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 16,173,800 shares at a rate of $2.50, taking the stock ownership to the 48,433,261 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01, when Company’s Director bought 982,600 for $2.50, making the entire transaction worth $2,456,500. This insider now owns 5,303,814 shares in total.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.18) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -73341.01 while generating a return on equity of -88.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5477.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.58 million, its volume of 1.0 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (LXRX) raw stochastic average was set at 61.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 110.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 76.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.40. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.07 in the near term. At $3.13, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.84. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.78.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 547.79 million based on 189,562K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 140 K and income totals -101,940 K. The company made 20 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -31,930 K in sales during its previous quarter.