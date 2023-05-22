MU (Micron Technology Inc.) climbed 0.89 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

May 19, 2023, Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) trading session started at the price of $67.57, that was 0.89% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $68.39 and dropped to $66.43 before settling in for the closing price of $67.57. A 52-week range for MU has been $48.43 – $75.41.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.60% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 50.70%. With a float of $1.09 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.09 billion.

The firm has a total of 48000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.36, operating margin of +31.76, and the pretax margin is +31.12.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Micron Technology Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Micron Technology Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 239,520. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $59.88, taking the stock ownership to the 95,660 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 01, when Company’s EVP, Chief Business Officer sold 32,500 for $62.50, making the entire transaction worth $2,031,250. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 2/27/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.91 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.86) by -$1.05. This company achieved a net margin of +28.24 while generating a return on equity of 18.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.39, a number that is poised to hit -1.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Micron Technology Inc. (MU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Micron Technology Inc., MU], we can find that recorded value of 20.19 million was better than the volume posted last year of 15.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.13.

During the past 100 days, Micron Technology Inc.’s (MU) raw stochastic average was set at 97.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.52. Now, the first resistance to watch is $68.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $69.62. The third major resistance level sits at $70.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.70. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $64.98.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Key Stats

There are 1,091,000K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 73.95 billion. As of now, sales total 30,758 M while income totals 8,687 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,693 M while its last quarter net income were -2,312 M.