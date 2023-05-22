Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) volume exceeds 2.23 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On May 19, 2023, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) opened at $17.38, higher 2.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.77 and dropped to $17.2095 before settling in for the closing price of $17.47. Price fluctuations for NNOX have ranged from $5.31 to $21.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -69.10% at the time writing. With a float of $44.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.40 million.

The firm has a total of 180 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is 14.01%, while institutional ownership is 17.70%.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.43) by -$0.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -69.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 112.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Nano-X Imaging Ltd., NNOX], we can find that recorded value of 2.72 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.69.

During the past 100 days, Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s (NNOX) raw stochastic average was set at 77.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 150.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 120.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.30. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.69. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.51. The third major resistance level sits at $20.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.39. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.57.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) Key Stats

There are currently 55,150K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 963.55 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,580 K according to its annual income of -113,240 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,130 K and its income totaled -52,840 K.