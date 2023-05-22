Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) performance over the last week is recorded -2.55%

Analyst Insights

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) on May 19, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.72, soaring 4.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.74 and dropped to $0.70 before settling in for the closing price of $0.69. Within the past 52 weeks, ASM’s price has moved between $0.47 and $1.01.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 100.00%. With a float of $99.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.57 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 30 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.85, operating margin of +16.72, and the pretax margin is +17.60.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Other Precious Metals & Mining industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 2.70%.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.01) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +7.09 while generating a return on equity of 3.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 100.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) Trading Performance Indicators

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM)

Looking closely at Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM), its last 5-days average volume was 0.66 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s (ASM) raw stochastic average was set at 19.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.52% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8359, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6998. However, in the short run, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7412. Second resistance stands at $0.7635. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7840. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6984, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6779. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.6556.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 79.80 million based on 119,195K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 44,190 K and income totals 3,100 K. The company made 9,830 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -350 K in sales during its previous quarter.

