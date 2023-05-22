Search
No matter how cynical the overall market is Biocept Inc. (BIOC) performance over the last week is recorded -11.69%

May 19, 2023, Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) trading session started at the price of $5.54, that was 21.24% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.4299 and dropped to $5.52 before settling in for the closing price of $5.49. A 52-week range for BIOC has been $5.15 – $48.60.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 38.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -890.30%. With a float of $0.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $0.59 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 50 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -9.99, operating margin of -123.69, and the pretax margin is -124.57.

Biocept Inc. (BIOC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$32.7 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$7.35) by -$25.35. This company achieved a net margin of -124.09 while generating a return on equity of -138.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -890.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Biocept Inc. (BIOC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -78.93 and is forecasted to reach -19.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Biocept Inc. (BIOC)

The latest stats from [Biocept Inc., BIOC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.87 million was superior to 49568.0 than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.30.

During the past 100 days, Biocept Inc.’s (BIOC) raw stochastic average was set at 9.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 132.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 112.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.55. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.44. The third major resistance level sits at $19.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.62.

Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) Key Stats

There are 592K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.94 million. As of now, sales total 25,860 K while income totals -32,090 K. Its latest quarter income was 670 K while its last quarter net income were -7,140 K.

