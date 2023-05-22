No matter how cynical the overall market is, Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) performance over the last week is recorded 12.49%

May 19, 2023, Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) trading session started at the price of $14.08, that was -1.71% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.10 and dropped to $13.58 before settling in for the closing price of $14.02. A 52-week range for APPS has been $9.13 – $27.86.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 79.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -39.30%. With a float of $95.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.11 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 844 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.56, operating margin of +12.34, and the pretax margin is +5.88.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Digital Turbine Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Digital Turbine Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 70.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 359,100. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 35,000 shares at a rate of $10.26, taking the stock ownership to the 1,612,789 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 35,000 for $10.54, making the entire transaction worth $368,900. This insider now owns 1,647,789 shares in total.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.37) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +4.75 while generating a return on equity of 10.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -39.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 26.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS)

Looking closely at Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.63 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Digital Turbine Inc.’s (APPS) raw stochastic average was set at 48.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.05. However, in the short run, Digital Turbine Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.06. Second resistance stands at $14.34. The third major resistance level sits at $14.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.30. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.02.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) Key Stats

There are 99,197K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.39 billion. As of now, sales total 747,600 K while income totals 35,550 K. Its latest quarter income was 162,310 K while its last quarter net income were 4,020 K.