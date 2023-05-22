No matter how cynical the overall market is, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) performance over the last week is recorded 8.30%

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) on May 19, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.92, plunging -8.78% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.0517 and dropped to $5.33 before settling in for the closing price of $6.15. Within the past 52 weeks, GFAI’s price has moved between $3.81 and $36.90.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -19.80%. With a float of $6.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.88 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1755 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.58, operating margin of -36.20, and the pretax margin is -53.76.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Security & Protection Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Guardforce AI Co. Limited is 26.98%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -53.85 while generating a return on equity of -144.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -19.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -14.97

Technical Analysis of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

Looking closely at Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI), its last 5-days average volume was 4.45 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.49.

During the past 100 days, Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s (GFAI) raw stochastic average was set at 5.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 415.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 335.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.80. However, in the short run, Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.00. Second resistance stands at $6.39. The third major resistance level sits at $6.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.94. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.55.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 24.12 million based on 1,937K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 34,480 K and income totals -18,560 K.