No matter how cynical the overall market is IonQ Inc. (IONQ) performance over the last week is recorded 39.84%

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) on May 19, 2023, started off the session at the price of $9.14, plunging -2.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.32 and dropped to $8.765 before settling in for the closing price of $9.09. Within the past 52 weeks, IONQ’s price has moved between $3.04 and $9.45.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 68.20%. With a float of $175.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $200.11 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 202 employees.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Computer Hardware industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of IonQ Inc. is 7.40%, while institutional ownership is 46.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 12, was worth 32,357. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 7,304 shares at a rate of $4.43, taking the stock ownership to the 458,762 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 12, when Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 5,199 for $4.43, making the entire transaction worth $23,032. This insider now owns 238,803 shares in total.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.11) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Trading Performance Indicators

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 19.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 135.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IonQ Inc. (IONQ)

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) saw its 5-day average volume 11.15 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, IonQ Inc.’s (IONQ) raw stochastic average was set at 91.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 84.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.29. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.21 in the near term. At $9.54, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.43. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.10.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.83 billion based on 201,028K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 11,130 K and income totals -48,510 K. The company made 4,290 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -27,340 K in sales during its previous quarter.