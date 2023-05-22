Search
No matter how cynical the overall market is, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) performance over the last week is recorded 11.45%

A new trading day began on May 19, 2023, with Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) stock priced at $2.71, up 10.61% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.00 and dropped to $2.65 before settling in for the closing price of $2.64. KZR’s price has ranged from $2.25 to $11.02 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 2.20%. With a float of $54.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.33 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 84 employees.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 86.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 06, was worth 275,320. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 40,000 shares at a rate of $6.88, taking the stock ownership to the 5,447,993 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 25,000 for $7.15, making the entire transaction worth $178,650. This insider now owns 5,487,993 shares in total.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.31 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -29.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 19.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR)

Looking closely at Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.95 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s (KZR) raw stochastic average was set at 12.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 81.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.53. However, in the short run, Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.06. Second resistance stands at $3.21. The third major resistance level sits at $3.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.51. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.36.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 191.20 million, the company has a total of 72,407K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -68,240 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -22,200 K.

