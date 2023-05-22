No matter how cynical the overall market is, QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) performance over the last week is recorded 2.16%

May 19, 2023, QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) trading session started at the price of $106.95, that was -1.03% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $107.12 and dropped to $105.515 before settling in for the closing price of $106.96. A 52-week range for QCOM has been $101.93 – $156.66.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 14.70% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 45.10%. With a float of $1.11 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.12 billion.

The firm has a total of 51000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.84, operating margin of +33.49, and the pretax margin is +33.93.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward QUALCOMM Incorporated stocks. The insider ownership of QUALCOMM Incorporated is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 74.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 23, was worth 310,468. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $124.19, taking the stock ownership to the 2,105 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 22, when Company’s Director sold 2,500 for $124.05, making the entire transaction worth $310,132. This insider now owns 4,605 shares in total.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.15) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +29.38 while generating a return on equity of 92.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.30% during the next five years compared to 47.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.40, a number that is poised to hit 1.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [QUALCOMM Incorporated, QCOM], we can find that recorded value of 7.78 million was better than the volume posted last year of 7.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.85.

During the past 100 days, QUALCOMM Incorporated’s (QCOM) raw stochastic average was set at 8.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.99% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $116.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $122.42. Now, the first resistance to watch is $106.82. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $107.77. The third major resistance level sits at $108.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $105.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $104.56. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $103.60.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) Key Stats

There are 1,114,000K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 119.15 billion. As of now, sales total 44,200 M while income totals 12,936 M. Its latest quarter income was 9,275 M while its last quarter net income were 1,704 M.