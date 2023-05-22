No matter how cynical the overall market is, Target Corporation (TGT) performance over the last week is recorded -3.61%

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) kicked off on May 19, 2023, at the price of $154.90, down -1.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $155.2673 and dropped to $150.93 before settling in for the closing price of $154.18. Over the past 52 weeks, TGT has traded in a range of $137.16-$183.89.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.50% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -57.60%. With a float of $459.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $460.60 million.

The firm has a total of 440000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.46, operating margin of +3.59, and the pretax margin is +3.13.

Target Corporation (TGT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Discount Stores Industry. The insider ownership of Target Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 1,002,000. In this transaction Executive Officer of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $167.00, taking the stock ownership to the 53,078 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31, when Company’s Executive Officer sold 6,000 for $165.00, making the entire transaction worth $990,000. This insider now owns 59,078 shares in total.

Target Corporation (TGT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2023, the organization reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.76) by $0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +2.55 while generating a return on equity of 23.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -57.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.51% during the next five years compared to 5.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Target Corporation’s (TGT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.98, a number that is poised to hit 1.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Target Corporation (TGT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Target Corporation, TGT], we can find that recorded value of 6.12 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.36.

During the past 100 days, Target Corporation’s (TGT) raw stochastic average was set at 25.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $159.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $161.23. Now, the first resistance to watch is $154.72. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $157.16. The third major resistance level sits at $159.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $150.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $148.49. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $146.05.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 71.16 billion has total of 461,553K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 109,120 M in contrast with the sum of 2,780 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 31,395 M and last quarter income was 876,000 K.