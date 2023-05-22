No matter how cynical the overall market is Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) performance over the last week is recorded 83.45%

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) on May 19, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.30, soaring 14.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.45 and dropped to $4.14 before settling in for the closing price of $4.64. Within the past 52 weeks, TIO’s price has moved between $0.54 and $5.40.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 51.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -12.40%. With a float of $108.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $138.83 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 797 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.54, operating margin of -7.98, and the pretax margin is -7.12.

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Computer Hardware industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Tingo Group Inc. is 26.20%, while institutional ownership is 6.00%.

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -32.23 while generating a return on equity of -6.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tingo Group Inc. (TIO)

The latest stats from [Tingo Group Inc., TIO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 17.4 million was superior to 1.93 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Tingo Group Inc.’s (TIO) raw stochastic average was set at 97.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 144.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 107.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.80. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.28. The third major resistance level sits at $7.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.66. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.18.

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 759.70 million based on 163,727K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 146,040 K and income totals -47,070 K. The company made 110,760 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -16,380 K in sales during its previous quarter.