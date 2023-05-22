Now that Costco Wholesale Corporation’s volume has hit 1.64 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On May 19, 2023, Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) opened at $499.39, lower -0.32% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $499.39 and dropped to $493.92 before settling in for the closing price of $498.10. Price fluctuations for COST have ranged from $406.51 to $564.75 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 12.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 16.60% at the time writing. With a float of $441.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $443.88 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 304000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.15, operating margin of +3.43, and the pretax margin is +3.45.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Discount Stores industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Costco Wholesale Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 69.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 11, was worth 298,408. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 600 shares at a rate of $497.35, taking the stock ownership to the 4,320 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Executive VP and CFO sold 2,068 for $483.32, making the entire transaction worth $999,506. This insider now owns 25,350 shares in total.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 2/27/2023, the company posted $3.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.21) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +2.57 while generating a return on equity of 30.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.12% during the next five years compared to 16.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 56.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.61, a number that is poised to hit 3.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 15.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)

The latest stats from [Costco Wholesale Corporation, COST] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.67 million was inferior to 1.86 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.10.

During the past 100 days, Costco Wholesale Corporation’s (COST) raw stochastic average was set at 59.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 11.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $494.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $497.64. Now, the first resistance to watch is $499.30. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $502.08. The third major resistance level sits at $504.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $493.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $491.14. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $488.36.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) Key Stats

There are currently 443,483K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 220.90 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 226,954 M according to its annual income of 5,844 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 55,266 M and its income totaled 1,466 M.