Now that Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s volume has hit 3.8 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on May 19, 2023, with Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) stock priced at $140.20, down -1.58% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $141.20 and dropped to $135.96 before settling in for the closing price of $139.63. TTWO’s price has ranged from $90.00 to $141.96 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 14.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -29.60%. With a float of $164.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $168.00 million.

In an organization with 7799 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.43, operating margin of -18.13, and the pretax margin is -25.01.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. The insider ownership of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 92.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 13, was worth 8,347,154. In this transaction President of this company sold 68,351 shares at a rate of $122.12, taking the stock ownership to the 262,678 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 13, when Company’s Chairman, CEO sold 68,351 for $122.12, making the entire transaction worth $8,347,154. This insider now owns 262,678 shares in total.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.59 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -21.02 while generating a return on equity of -17.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 34.59% during the next five years compared to 38.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.83, a number that is poised to hit 0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.75 million. That was better than the volume of 1.81 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.91.

During the past 100 days, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s (TTWO) raw stochastic average was set at 89.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 79.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $121.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $114.92. However, in the short run, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $140.43. Second resistance stands at $143.44. The third major resistance level sits at $145.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $135.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $132.96. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $129.95.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 23.55 billion, the company has a total of 168,675K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,505 M while annual income is 418,020 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,408 M while its latest quarter income was -153,400 K.