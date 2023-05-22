Old National Bancorp (ONB) kicked off at the price of $12.66: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on May 19, 2023, with Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) stock priced at $13.18, down -2.84% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.18 and dropped to $12.575 before settling in for the closing price of $13.03. ONB’s price has ranged from $11.66 to $20.19 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 24.00% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -10.50%. With a float of $289.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $291.09 million.

Old National Bancorp (ONB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Old National Bancorp is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 78.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 49,625. In this transaction EVP, CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $19.85, taking the stock ownership to the 2,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 04, when Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER bought 8,200 for $12.22, making the entire transaction worth $100,203. This insider now owns 625,066 shares in total.

Old National Bancorp (ONB) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.54 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +24.30 while generating a return on equity of 10.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 16.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Old National Bancorp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Old National Bancorp (ONB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Old National Bancorp, ONB], we can find that recorded value of 2.07 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Old National Bancorp’s (ONB) raw stochastic average was set at 13.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.79. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.03. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.41. The third major resistance level sits at $13.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.20. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.82.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.81 billion, the company has a total of 292,599K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,854 M while annual income is 428,290 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 566,330 K while its latest quarter income was 146,600 K.