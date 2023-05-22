OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 300 K

On May 19, 2023, OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX) opened at $0.25, lower -9.70% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2549 and dropped to $0.2253 before settling in for the closing price of $0.25. Price fluctuations for OCX have ranged from $0.20 to $1.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -57.70% at the time writing. With a float of $106.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $164.82 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 110 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -546.76, operating margin of -3009.50, and the pretax margin is -1942.80.

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of OncoCyte Corporation is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 59.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 05, was worth 200,027. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 663,000 shares at a rate of $0.30, taking the stock ownership to the 8,090,202 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 03, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 26,827,638 for $0.30, making the entire transaction worth $8,093,898. This insider now owns 50,181,335 shares in total.

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -1942.80 while generating a return on equity of -35.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -57.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for OncoCyte Corporation (OCX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of OncoCyte Corporation (OCX)

The latest stats from [OncoCyte Corporation, OCX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.2 million was inferior to 0.4 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, OncoCyte Corporation’s (OCX) raw stochastic average was set at 10.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 131.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2793, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5133. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2482. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2663. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2778. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2186, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2071. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1890.

OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX) Key Stats

There are currently 119,279K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 42.00 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 960 K according to its annual income of -72,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 300 K and its income totaled 2,400 K.