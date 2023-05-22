Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) is expecting 19.90% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on May 19, 2023, with Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) stock priced at $2.43, down -0.41% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.525 and dropped to $2.34 before settling in for the closing price of $2.42. OPEN’s price has ranged from $0.92 to $8.08 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 85.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -93.10%. With a float of $537.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $641.92 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2570 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.28, operating margin of -5.47, and the pretax margin is -8.68.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. The insider ownership of Opendoor Technologies Inc. is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 69.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15, was worth 95,303. In this transaction Director of this company sold 49,082 shares at a rate of $1.94, taking the stock ownership to the 30,630,676 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 18, when Company’s insider sold 3,456 for $1.66, making the entire transaction worth $5,729. This insider now owns 753,771 shares in total.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -8.69 while generating a return on equity of -81.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -93.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.20% during the next five years compared to -69.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.35, a number that is poised to hit -0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 23.79 million, its volume of 21.63 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s (OPEN) raw stochastic average was set at 70.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 146.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 124.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.37. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.51 in the near term. At $2.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.24. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.14.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.57 billion, the company has a total of 648,777K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 15,567 M while annual income is -1,353 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,120 M while its latest quarter income was -101,000 K.