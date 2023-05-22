PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) average volume reaches $9.44M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on May 19, 2023, with PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) stock priced at $61.02, down -1.74% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $61.60 and dropped to $60.01 before settling in for the closing price of $61.60. PDD’s price has ranged from $36.29 to $106.38 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 137.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 302.60%. With a float of $911.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.27 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 12992 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +75.90, operating margin of +23.29, and the pretax margin is +27.89.

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.19 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +24.16 while generating a return on equity of 32.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 302.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.82% during the next five years compared to 119.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are PDD Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 8.82 million, its volume of 8.11 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.89.

During the past 100 days, PDD Holdings Inc.’s (PDD) raw stochastic average was set at 1.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $71.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $73.52. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $61.42 in the near term. At $62.30, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $63.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $59.12. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $58.24.

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 81.84 billion, the company has a total of 1,238,700K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 18,929 M while annual income is 4,573 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,491 M while its latest quarter income was 1,346 M.