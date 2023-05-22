Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 24.00%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) on May 19, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.34, plunging -14.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.78 and dropped to $4.30 before settling in for the closing price of $5.05. Within the past 52 weeks, PHIO’s price has moved between $3.11 and $12.27.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 18.70%. With a float of $1.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.14 million.

In an organization with 9 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 5.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 780. In this transaction Interim Executive Chairman of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $0.39, taking the stock ownership to the 74,541 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 07, when Company’s Interim Executive Chairman bought 2,000 for $0.39, making the entire transaction worth $780. This insider now owns 72,541 shares in total.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$2.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$3.24) by $0.84. This company achieved a return on equity of -70.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.90 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -10.92, a number that is poised to hit -3.24 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.35 million. That was better than the volume of 0.38 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.76.

During the past 100 days, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s (PHIO) raw stochastic average was set at 13.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 179.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 123.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.07. However, in the short run, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.65. Second resistance stands at $4.95. The third major resistance level sits at $5.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.99. The third support level lies at $3.69 if the price breaches the second support level.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.60 million based on 1,505K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -11,480 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,600 K in sales during its previous quarter.