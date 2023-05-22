Recent developments with Gevo Inc. (GEVO) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 3.06 cents.

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) kicked off on May 19, 2023, at the price of $1.22, down -3.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.22 and dropped to $1.14 before settling in for the closing price of $1.20. Over the past 52 weeks, GEVO has traded in a range of $1.01-$4.80.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company slipped by -46.80% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -46.30%. With a float of $230.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $237.25 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 87 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1702.89, operating margin of -6590.47, and the pretax margin is -8341.02.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Gevo Inc. is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 51.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 11, was worth 7,469. In this transaction CCO & CIO of this company sold 5,975 shares at a rate of $1.25, taking the stock ownership to the 512,582 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 19, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 17,676 for $1.89, making the entire transaction worth $33,409. This insider now owns 797,725 shares in total.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -8341.02 while generating a return on equity of -17.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -46.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to 57.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Gevo Inc.’s (GEVO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 14.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 237.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gevo Inc. (GEVO)

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) saw its 5-day average volume 3.51 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 6.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Gevo Inc.’s (GEVO) raw stochastic average was set at 11.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.69% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 68.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3423, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0513. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.2067 in the near term. At $1.2533, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2867. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1267, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0933. The third support level lies at $1.0467 if the price breaches the second support level.

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 284.70 million has total of 237,246K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,180 K in contrast with the sum of -98,010 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,060 K and last quarter income was -17,620 K.