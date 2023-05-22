Recent developments with Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.27 cents.

On May 19, 2023, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) opened at $217.80, higher 0.73% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $218.745 and dropped to $216.03 before settling in for the closing price of $216.17. Price fluctuations for NSC have ranged from $196.33 to $264.22 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 3.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 14.50% at the time writing. With a float of $227.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $227.70 million.

In an organization with 19300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Railroads industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Norfolk Southern Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 76.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 448,320. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $224.16, taking the stock ownership to the 32,776 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 08, when Company’s Director sold 21,272 for $245.76, making the entire transaction worth $5,227,765. This insider now owns 1,001 shares in total.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.12) by $0.2. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.47% during the next five years compared to 14.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 39.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.99, a number that is poised to hit 3.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.64 million. That was better than the volume of 1.63 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.34.

During the past 100 days, Norfolk Southern Corporation’s (NSC) raw stochastic average was set at 33.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $207.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $231.46. However, in the short run, Norfolk Southern Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $218.98. Second resistance stands at $220.22. The third major resistance level sits at $221.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $216.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $214.79. The third support level lies at $213.55 if the price breaches the second support level.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) Key Stats

There are currently 227,640K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 49.21 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,745 M according to its annual income of 3,270 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,132 M and its income totaled 466,000 K.