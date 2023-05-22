RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

May 19, 2023, RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) trading session started at the price of $2.30, that was -1.28% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.34 and dropped to $2.18 before settling in for the closing price of $2.34. A 52-week range for RLX has been $0.90 – $3.06.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -24.40%. With a float of $723.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.32 billion.

In an organization with 707 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.66, operating margin of +20.14, and the pretax margin is +33.72.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward RLX Technology Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of RLX Technology Inc. is 42.70%, while institutional ownership is 29.50%.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +27.30 while generating a return on equity of 9.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 19.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.07 and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 10.28 million. That was better than the volume of 9.97 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, RLX Technology Inc.’s (RLX) raw stochastic average was set at 34.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.02. However, in the short run, RLX Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.37. Second resistance stands at $2.44. The third major resistance level sits at $2.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.12. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.05.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Key Stats

There are 1,553,320K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.68 billion. As of now, sales total 765,540 K while income totals 208,960 K. Its latest quarter income was 14,760 K while its last quarter net income were -41,900 K.