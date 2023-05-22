Search
Shaun Noe
Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.7 million

Company News

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRB) on May 19, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.23, soaring 3.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.34 and dropped to $2.23 before settling in for the closing price of $2.26. Within the past 52 weeks, SPRB’s price has moved between $0.95 and $3.57.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -8.40%. With a float of $23.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.90 million.

The firm has a total of 30 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Spruce Biosciences Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 6,999,360. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 2,208,000 shares at a rate of $3.17, taking the stock ownership to the 6,722,336 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s Director bought 630,400 for $3.17, making the entire transaction worth $1,998,368. This insider now owns 1,326,305 shares in total.

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.36) by -$0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -51.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRB) Trading Performance Indicators

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 44.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.86, a number that is poised to hit -0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Spruce Biosciences Inc., SPRB], we can find that recorded value of 0.4 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Spruce Biosciences Inc.’s (SPRB) raw stochastic average was set at 50.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 120.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.87. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.37. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.41. The third major resistance level sits at $2.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.19. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.15.

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 89.80 million based on 39,746K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -46,180 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -11,144 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Carter’s Inc. (CRI) plunged -3.05 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Steve Mayer -
Carter's Inc. (NYSE: CRI) kicked off on May 19, 2023, at the price of $64.67, down -3.05% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

Last month’s performance of 52.74% for Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) is certainly impressive

Sana Meer -
May 19, 2023, Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD) trading session started at the price of $25.17, that was 8.68% jump from the session before....
Read more

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing New Relic Inc. (NEWR) to new highs

Shaun Noe -
On May 19, 2023, New Relic Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) opened at $84.95, lower -0.09% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

