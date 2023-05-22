TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) average volume reaches $1.53M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On May 19, 2023, TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) opened at $124.38, higher 0.80% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $124.69 and dropped to $123.43 before settling in for the closing price of $123.09. Price fluctuations for TEL have ranged from $104.76 to $138.24 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 6.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 10.30% at the time writing. With a float of $312.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $316.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 92000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.51, operating margin of +17.60, and the pretax margin is +16.79.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of TE Connectivity Ltd. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 95.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 08, was worth 3,061,163. In this transaction EVP & General Counsel of this company sold 25,025 shares at a rate of $122.32, taking the stock ownership to the 22,486 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 01, when Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 9,418 for $123.12, making the entire transaction worth $1,159,564. This insider now owns 28,163 shares in total.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.58) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +14.91 while generating a return on equity of 22.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.00% during the next five years compared to 11.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.62, a number that is poised to hit 1.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL)

Looking closely at TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL), its last 5-days average volume was 1.18 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.25.

During the past 100 days, TE Connectivity Ltd.’s (TEL) raw stochastic average was set at 52.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $124.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $123.68. However, in the short run, TE Connectivity Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $124.70. Second resistance stands at $125.33. The third major resistance level sits at $125.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $123.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $122.81. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $122.18.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) Key Stats

There are currently 315,100K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 38.79 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 16,281 M according to its annual income of 2,428 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,160 M and its income totaled 433,000 K.