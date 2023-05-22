TECK (Teck Resources Limited) climbed 0.14 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

May 19, 2023, Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) trading session started at the price of $42.66, that was 0.14% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $43.0536 and dropped to $42.2201 before settling in for the closing price of $42.36. A 52-week range for TECK has been $24.47 – $49.34.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 7.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 32.00%. With a float of $503.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $514.10 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 12100 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.18, operating margin of +43.81, and the pretax margin is +37.89.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Teck Resources Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Teck Resources Limited is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 73.50%.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +23.61 while generating a return on equity of 16.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 454.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -8.13% during the next five years compared to 11.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Teck Resources Limited (TECK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.13, a number that is poised to hit 1.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Teck Resources Limited (TECK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.8 million, its volume of 3.79 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.66.

During the past 100 days, Teck Resources Limited’s (TECK) raw stochastic average was set at 58.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.49. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $42.91 in the near term. At $43.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $43.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.73. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $41.24.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) Key Stats

There are 507,163K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 21.99 billion. As of now, sales total 13,319 M while income totals 2,551 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,798 M while its last quarter net income were 842,690 K.