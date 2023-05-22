The Coca-Cola Company (KO) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 43,004 M

On May 19, 2023, The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) opened at $63.04, higher 0.05% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $63.10 and dropped to $62.605 before settling in for the closing price of $62.80. Price fluctuations for KO have ranged from $54.01 to $65.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 3.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -2.60% at the time writing. With a float of $4.30 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.33 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 82500 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.91, operating margin of +27.90, and the pretax margin is +27.28.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Coca-Cola Company is 0.67%, while institutional ownership is 71.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 1,085,315. In this transaction President International Dev. of this company sold 16,950 shares at a rate of $64.03, taking the stock ownership to the 26,272 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 04, when Company’s Europe OU President sold 253,102 for $63.63, making the entire transaction worth $16,105,893. This insider now owns 184,563 shares in total.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.64) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +22.27 while generating a return on equity of 40.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.97% during the next five years compared to 14.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Coca-Cola Company (KO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 84.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

The latest stats from [The Coca-Cola Company, KO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 11.34 million was inferior to 12.8 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, The Coca-Cola Company’s (KO) raw stochastic average was set at 67.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 7.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 12.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $63.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $63.34. The third major resistance level sits at $63.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $62.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $62.35. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $62.10.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) Key Stats

There are currently 4,324,578K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 271.58 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 43,004 M according to its annual income of 9,542 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,980 M and its income totaled 3,107 M.