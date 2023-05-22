The Honest Company Inc. (HNST) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -5.03% last month.

A new trading day began on May 19, 2023, with The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ: HNST) stock priced at $1.77, down -2.86% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.78 and dropped to $1.65 before settling in for the closing price of $1.75. HNST’s price has ranged from $1.47 to $4.51 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -24.70%. With a float of $85.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $93.11 million.

In an organization with 198 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.90, operating margin of -12.89, and the pretax margin is -15.59.

The Honest Company Inc. (HNST) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of The Honest Company Inc. is 4.30%, while institutional ownership is 56.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 28, was worth 5,100. In this transaction Chief People Officer of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $1.70, taking the stock ownership to the 480,683 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s Chief Revenue Officer sold 3,809 for $2.81, making the entire transaction worth $10,703. This insider now owns 313,026 shares in total.

The Honest Company Inc. (HNST) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -15.63 while generating a return on equity of -30.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.70 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ: HNST) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Honest Company Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Honest Company Inc. (HNST)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.5 million. That was better than the volume of 0.99 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, The Honest Company Inc.’s (HNST) raw stochastic average was set at 10.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 107.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 89.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8419, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.9151. However, in the short run, The Honest Company Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.7700. Second resistance stands at $1.8400. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9000. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6400, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5800. The third support level lies at $1.5100 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ: HNST) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 163.51 million, the company has a total of 93,432K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 313,650 K while annual income is -49,020 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 83,390 K while its latest quarter income was -18,870 K.