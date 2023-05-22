Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) 20 Days SMA touches 1.52%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on May 19, 2023, with Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) stock priced at $30.02, down -0.47% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.20 and dropped to $28.89 before settling in for the closing price of $29.84. TFC’s price has ranged from $25.56 to $52.22 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 17.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -1.00%. With a float of $1.32 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.33 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 52848 employees.

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Truist Financial Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 75.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 03, was worth 25,308. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,332 shares at a rate of $19.00, taking the stock ownership to the 5,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02, when Company’s Director bought 3,668 for $19.00, making the entire transaction worth $69,685. This insider now owns 3,668 shares in total.

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.09 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +24.49 while generating a return on equity of 9.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.29% during the next five years compared to 10.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Truist Financial Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.49, a number that is poised to hit 1.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Truist Financial Corporation (TFC)

Looking closely at Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC), its last 5-days average volume was 14.37 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 13.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.47.

During the past 100 days, Truist Financial Corporation’s (TFC) raw stochastic average was set at 14.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 54.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.43. However, in the short run, Truist Financial Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $30.30. Second resistance stands at $30.91. The third major resistance level sits at $31.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.29. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $27.68.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 39.74 billion, the company has a total of 1,331,918K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 25,356 M while annual income is 6,260 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 8,019 M while its latest quarter income was 1,513 M.