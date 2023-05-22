Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) is 48.93% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on May 19, 2023, with Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) stock priced at $24.62, down -6.26% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.89 and dropped to $22.68 before settling in for the closing price of $24.59. UPST’s price has ranged from $11.93 to $54.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 77.70% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -191.90%. With a float of $69.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $81.91 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1875 employees.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of Upstart Holdings Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 39.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15, was worth 39,851. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $19.93, taking the stock ownership to the 5,917 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 08, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,200 for $13.25, making the entire transaction worth $42,400. This insider now owns 463,268 shares in total.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.47 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -191.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to -65.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Upstart Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST)

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) saw its 5-day average volume 14.27 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 6.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.86.

During the past 100 days, Upstart Holdings Inc.’s (UPST) raw stochastic average was set at 77.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 174.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 112.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.52. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $24.40 in the near term. At $25.75, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $26.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.33. The third support level lies at $19.98 if the price breaches the second support level.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.03 billion, the company has a total of 82,671K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 842,440 K while annual income is -108,670 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 102,930 K while its latest quarter income was -129,250 K.